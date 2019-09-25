RummyCircle Brings In a New Class of Players with the Mobile Gaming Revolution in India

By Anuj Cariappa

The gaming revolution around the world is nothing new with over 2.2 billion players in 2018. What's new in this segment is the rise of a new class of players who are 'mobile first'. Yes, gaming is no longer about gaming PCs but have shrunk into the smartphones that we carry in our pockets.

The advantage of playing games on the mobile is taking the player to the next level. Embracing the most challenging of games and giving them a mobile platform to enhance the experience is what the players of today want. The overall growth of the gaming sector today is significantly high with an average of 40% MoM growth seen in skill games.

Gaming Products Changing the Market

The player of today has changed over time. Just a few years back, gaming was seen as something that was linked to complete waste of time. Digital players never really showcased themselves as awesome gamers. Today, the concept is completely different. Players are confident playing skill based games on their mobiles and are quite proud of it. There are hardly any mobiles, that will not have a minimum of 3 gaming apps installed.

The gaming products are also vast. When on the one side the consumer reaches for games that give them the social engagement connect, there are skill-based games like rummy that challenges you to form the right strategy at the right time.

Players are now not playing to kill boredom or do something in their free time. In fact, dedicated amount of time is set apart everyday for gaming. The games have to offer something more. With a daily dose of challenge, the games must connect with the player and keep him engaged. Yes, there are thousands of games doing just that and hence another reason for the big mobile revolution in the country.

The New Class of Players

With the buzz around gaming, one thing that every player asks for is challenge. Sometimes this challenge comes with a bit of chance or luck interwoven, while other times it is purely skill based. RummyCircle is one such platform where you can play rummy online, a skill-based card game. It is India's largest rummy website. Rummy is legal to play in India and you can win real cash when you win a game. Players today prefer skill-based games, and rummy is a skill game that gives real cash rewards. No two games can ever be the same, and more the players play this game, the simpler it is to improve his rummy skills.

The new class of players love the digital avatar of the traditional card game. The real cash game industry in India contributes to over 75% of the entertainment segment and is amongst the biggest revenue generators for the Indian players. Today, the definition of entertainment is more than switching through channels. It is about preferences and the top preference for players today is online games.

Platforms like RummyCircle give a platform and resolves the big question like 'how to play rummy', when your friends or family are just not available. The game offers thrill, challenge and big cash rewards. There are of course similar card games online like teen patti, but it can't be played for real cash, as it's not completely a game of skill.

Affordability not an issue

Believe it or not, this is one place where budget is not a constraint. Players know that good games demand a bit of investment in the form of registration fees and in app purchases for levels. For a player, it is all about getting quality content and enjoying the most of his time. Most of the investment made on cash games like rummy are from the winnings from previous games, offers and bonuses given out. Player invests a small amount of around Rs. 10 and enjoy these games.

Similarly, there are social engagement games like Candy Crush where players spend on in app purchases for scaling up the levels quickly. The concept of freemium games is quite popular. Paid content whether in the form of games, television channels or movie subscriptions are common today. Eye brows are not raised and neither it is unjustified spends.

Conclusion

Entertainment and gaming budget are part of every person's personal equation today. Consumers are ready to pay for an experience they are looking for and demand for it as well. Rather than picking things that are available for free, they go for a mixed bag and aim to make the maximum for the time they are putting in. The new class of gamers is smart, focused and knows to get the most out of the games. It is now up to the gaming industry to match the expectation of this new generation of players.