Rules violated: Twitter deletes Kangana Ranaut's 2 tweets in 2 hours on farmers protests

New Delhi, Feb 04: Twitter on Thursday took action against Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut by deleting some of her tweets as it "violates the rules".

Two tweets by the actor have been deleted in two hours.

This comes a day after the actress went into a rampage on Twitter over international pop sensation Rihanna's recent post on farmers' protest at the Singhu border in Delhi.

Ranaut called farmers "terrorists" and later got into a spat with Punjabi artist Diljit Dosanjh after he dedicated a song to the 'Umbrella' singer. Ranaut called Dosanjh a "Khalistani".

"We have taken action on Tweets that were in violation of the Twitter Rules in line with our range of enforcement options," Twitter said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Ms Ranaut called the farmer protesters "terrorists" and said they were trying to divide India. She also called Rihanna a "fool".

The Queen star has faced a brief suspension on Twitter in the past after she appeared to call for the beheading of producers of a TV show that she believed was offensive to Hindus.

Earlier this week, Twitter had temporarily deactivated 250 accounts for fanning fake news. The accounts were later restored.

The social media platform has been actively monitoring and taking steps against rules violation after several social media sites came under fire for being negligent in tracking fake news.

Ranaut, who has 3 million followers on Twitter, has repeatedly made remarks against farmers. Earlier on Tuesday, former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjit Singh G K had sent a legal notice to Twitter requesting it to immediately delete Ranaut's account for allegedly making defamatory statements against farmers.