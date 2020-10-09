Rudram-1 test fired: How this tactical anti radiation missile will boost the IAF

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 09: Rudram 1, the tactical anti radiation missile was test fired successfully on Friday.

The missile can be launched by the Indian Air Force from the Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jets to take down enemy radars and surveillance systems and it has a speed of up to 2 Mach.

Developed by the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), the missile was tested at Balasore, off the coast of Odisha in the Bay of Bengal at 10.30 am today.

This is a huge step forward as the IAF can now perform Suppression of Enemy Defence (SEAD) operations deep into enemy territory. It would help the IAF destroy enemy air defence set up. Further, the IAF would also have the capability to carry out missions unhindered.

The New Generation Anti Radiation Missile is integrated on the Su-30MKI fighter and its range depends on the height at which the jet is flying. The missile can be launched from a height of 500 metres to 15 kilometres. It can hit radiation emitting targets within a range of 250 kilometres.

Earlier this month India said that it was all se to induct Nirbhay subsonic cruise missile into the Indian Army and Navy. This would be done after the 7th trial which is scheduled for next month. The 1,000 kilometre rocket booster missile has a single shot kill ration of more than 90 per cent. The formal induction of the missile was cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council headed by Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh.

Sources tell OneIndia that a limited number of missiles have already been moved to the Line of Actual Control (LAC), where India is locked in a tense standoff with China.

India on Wednesday successfully test fired the supersonic cruise missile BrahMos having a range of around 400 km, officials said. The BrahMos cruise missile travels at a speed of Mach 2.8, nearly three times that of sound.

The test firing of the missile was carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) off the coast of Balasore in Odisha, the officials said.

BrahMos Aerospace, an India-Russian joint venture, produces the supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or from land platforms.

The Nirbhay subsonic cruise missile travels at a speed of 0.7 mach. It has not terrain hugging and sea skimming capability which helps it to avoid detection.

The sophisticated missile with a strike range of 1,000 km was test launched from a specially-designed launcher last year. Powered by a solid rocket motor booster, 'Nirbhay' missile with a turbo-fan engine is guided by a highly advanced inertial navigation system.

After the missile achieves designated altitude and velocity the booster motor is separated and the torfan engine automatically switches on taking over further propulsion, a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist associated with this project said.

He said that mid-way in its flight, missile's wing opens up by the commands generated by the sophisticated on board computer for stabilising the flight path.

The missile was tracked with the help of ground based radars and it's health parameters were monitored by indigenous telemetry stations by team of professionals from DRDO's ITR and LRDE (Electronics & Radar Development Establishment).

The maiden test flight of Nirbhay held on March 12, 2013 had to be terminated mid way for safety reasons due to malfunction of a component. However, the second launch on October 17, 2014 was successful.