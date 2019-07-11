  • search
    RTI activist murder case: Ex-BJP MP Dinu Solanki, 6 others sentenced to life in prison

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Ahmedabad, July 11: All seven accused including former BJP MP Dinu Solanki sentenced to life imprisonment by Ahmedabad CBI Court in murder case of RTI activist Amit Jethwa who was shot dead outside the Gujarat High Court on July 20, 2010.

    The court held Solanki, who had represented Junagadh in Gujarat from 2009 to 2014, along with his cousin Shiva Solanki and five others guilty on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

    RTI activist murder case: Ex-BJP MP Dinu Solanki, 6 others sentenced to life in prison
    former BJP MP Dinu Solanki

    Jethwa was shot dead outside the Gujarat High Court on July 20, 2010, after he tried to expose illegal mining activities allegedly involving Dinu Solanki through RTI applications.

    Also Read | On a stretcher, Saravana Bhavan founder surrenders to serve time for murder

    Jethwa had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the HC against illegal mining in the Gir forest region, the habitat of Asiatic lions. Charges of murder and criminal conspiracy were framed against the seven accused, including Dinu Solanki, in May 2016.

    Other accused convicted in the case are Shailesh Pandya, Bahadursinh Vadher, Panchan Desai, Sanjay Chauhan, and Udaji Thakore.

    The high court had ordered a fresh trial after the victim's father Bhikhabhai Jethwa approached it saying that as many as 105 witnesses had turned hostile due to pressure and intimidation by the accused.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 11, 2019, 13:46 [IST]
