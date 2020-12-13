Understanding low FD interest rate regime, and how should you invest now?

RTGS facility available 24X7 from 12:30 am tonight: Know limits, charges

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Dec 13: In a business friendly move, the Reserve Bank of India on Friday said that Real Time Gross Settlement System (RTGS), used for large value transactions, was made available round-the-clock from December 14.

Shaktikanta Das said, "RTGS facility becomes operational 24X7 from 12.30 AM tonight. Congratulations to the teams from RBI, IFTAS and the service partners who made this possible."

In December 2019, the National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) system was made available on a 24x7x365 basis.

Currently, RTGS is available for customers from 7.00 am to 6.00 pm on all working days of a week, except second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that to support the ongoing efforts aimed at global integration of Indian financial markets, facilitate India''s efforts to develop international financial centres and to provide wider payment flexibility to domestic corporate and institutions, it has been decided to make RTGS available round-the-clock on all days.

From July 2019, RBI stopped levying charges on transactions through NEFT and RTGS, with an aim to promote digital transactions in the country.

RTGS is meant for large-value instantaneous fund transfers while NEFT is used for fund transfers of up to Rs 2 lakh.

The minimum amount to be remitted through RTGS is ₹2 lakh with no maximum limit. In this transfer, the beneficiary bank receives the instruction to transfer funds immediately when you carry out the transaction, and the transfer is instantaneous.

The central bank has also decided to grant perpetual validity for Certificate of Authorisation (CoA) issued to Payment System Operators (PSOs) to reduce licensing uncertainties.