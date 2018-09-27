  • search

RSS welcomes SC decision to begin hearing in Rama Janmabhumi case

    New Delhi, Sep 27: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday welcomed Supreme Court decision to hold Rama Janmabhumi case hearing on October 29.

    In a press statement released by Arun Kumar, RSS Prachar Pramukh,, "Today, the Supreme Court has decided to hold hearing on the Shri Rama Janmabhumi case from 29th October by a three member bench. We welcome this decision and are confident that a just verdict will be reached over the case at the earliest."

    The Supreme Court today refused to go into a question on whether a Mosque is essential to Islam, the hearing in the Ayodhya case would get underway. In a majority verdict of 2:1, the apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said the civil suit has to be decided on the basis of evidence and the previous verdict has no relevance to it. Justice Ashok Bhushan, who read out the judgement for himself and the CJI, said it has to find out the context in which the five-judge bench had delivered the 1994 judgement.

    The court today directed that the main Ayodhya appeal would be listed before a three judge Bench and hearing in the case would begin on October 29.

    Justice S Abdul Nazeer disagreed with the two judges and said whether mosque is integral to Islam has to be decided considering belief of religion and it requires detailed consideration. He referred to the recent Supreme Court order on female genital mutilation and said the present matter be heard by larger bench.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 27, 2018, 16:57 [IST]
