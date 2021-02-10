RSS volunteer shot, injured in Kota over past enmity with accused

pti-Briti Roy Barman

Kota (Rajasthan), Feb 10: A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteer in Ramganj Mandi town was shot and injured in his legs by three bike-borne youths over past enmity with the key accused, police said on Wednesday.

Deepak Shah (48), who is an RSS volunteer and also a stone trader in Ramganj Mandi town, sustained bullet wounds in his legs on Tuesday night when one of the three bike-borne youths shot at him in Bazaar No. 2 of the town.

Shah, along with fellow RSS workers, was in the market during a donation drive for gathering funds for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Kota (Rural) SP Sharad Choudhary said.

The stone trader sustained a bullet injury in one of his knees and his thigh was also pierced by the gunshot, he added. The injured RSS volunteer was immediately rushed to hospital in Kota where he is undergoing medical treatment and his condition is said to be out of danger.

Two of the accused, identified as Bhavik Chawda (20), and Sameer alias Sufian (21) were detained immediately after the crime after their bike slipped on the road while they attempted to flee the spot.

The prime accused, identified as Imran alias Ashu Paya (23), who shot at Shah, escaped from the spot.

He was arrested on Wednesday morning from Raipur area of Jhalawar district while attempting to enter neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, the SP added.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the motive behind the attack was to avenge previous enmity between key-accused Imran and the victim, the SP said adding that Shah had lodged a report of attempt to murder on him on January 31 against Imran's brother, Babu Paya alias Manzoor.

Babu Paya has since been arrested in the matter and is currently lodged under judicial custody. Traders in the town called for a 'bandh' in light of the incident and all shops in the main markets of Ramganj Mandi town remained closed on Wednesday.

The police booked the three accused, who are all residents of the town, under IPC Sections 341, 323, 304 and 34, he further said.