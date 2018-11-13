  • search

RSS, VHP to hold mega rally in Delhi on Dec 9: Report

    New Delhi, Nov 13: The RSS, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other right-wing bodies will hold a rally in Delhi's Ramleela Maidan on December 9 in a major push for the Ram Temple ahead of Parliament's Winter Session.

    RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. PTI file photo

    According to CNN News 18 reports, approximately 8 lakh people are expected to attend the rally. The members of VHP and Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samaj will also write letters to all MPs, seeking their support on the issue. They will hold rallies in all parliamentary constituencies across the country to mobilise people.

    Last month, VHP members gathered in New Delhi held meeting with the Hindu saints over construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The members discussed ways of constructing Ram Temple in Ayodhya at the controversial site.

    RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in his annual Vijayadashami speech in Nagpur, demanded a law to pave the way for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying an organised Hindu society is the bedrock of unity and the acceptance of eternal Hindutva ethos is the "panacea" for fundamentalism.

    Clamour for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has been growing since the Supreme Court fixed the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute cases for the first week of January next year before an appropriate bench, which will decide the schedule of hearing.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 13, 2018, 11:16 [IST]
