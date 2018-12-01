RSS to organise Sakhas in the country on Makar Sankranti even in Muslim-dominated villages

New Delhi, Dec 1: One one hand the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is getting ready for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, on the other the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will be organising Sakhas in every village of the country as Seva Diwas on Makar Sankranti that falls on January 14-15. The programme will also be called as Samrasta Diwas.

Sources said that the RSS has been organising Sakhas on the of Makar Sankranti. Samarasta Diwas was started from the last year but this year it will be done in entirely different manner in which villages from across the country will be included. The senior RSS officials are preparing the list of people participating in this programme and who will be going where.

Sources informed that this will be the biggest programme in term of the RSS reaching out to people. The organisation will not only try to fathom itself but also make others realise what its strength is? The RSS will also try to make the Central government and the BJP-ruled state governments the ground reality. After this programme, the RSS will prepare its report card for the Lok Sabha elections.

Sources informed that this year the Seva Diwas will have people from every caste and religion of the country participating in it. Sakhas will also be organised in the Muslim-dominated villages. The RSS is trying to reach out to people of every section by organising such programmes across the country.