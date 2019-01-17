RSS Think Tank to organise seminar on rising infertility in the society

News Delhi, Jan 17: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliate organisations have been talking about more fertility rate among a particular section of the society but one of the very important think tank associated with the organisation led by Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha is organising a seminar on rising infertility in the society.

India Policy Foundation (IPF) will be organising a lecture on the rising infertility with 'Examining the Causes of Rising Infertility in Contemporary Era'. The seminar will have two speakers one will be addressing its social and economic aspect while the other speaker will be addressing its medical aspect.

IPF sources said that the topic of the lecture for Dr Praveen Kumar Pathak, Assistant Professor, Delhi School of Economic, University of Delhi is 'Analysing Trends and Social Differentials in Infertility in India: Evidence from the NFHS while for Dr Sabine Rafiq Kapasi, IVF Specialist, Bloom Lilavati Hospital the topic has been fixed as 'A Discourse on Fertility'.

The RSS think tank has been taking up policy matter and making intervention on issues that have been impacting the society in general. The issue of infertility too has been a big social concern and there are many in the society who are facing the issue. But the IPF is know for taking such out of box idea to discuss upon.