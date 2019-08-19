  • search
    RSS slams critics for 'politicising' Bhagwat's remark; clarifies outfit's stand

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 19: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Monday slammed critics for politicising Mohan Bhagwat's statement on reservation and clarified that the RSS cheif merely stressed on the need for mutual talks in harmony within society to address any issue.

    RSS' 'prachar pramukh' (publicity head) Arun Kumar said in a tweet that his organisation has made it clear time and again that it fully supports reservation for Dalits, scheduled tribes, other backward classes and those getting it on to economic grounds.

    "A needless controversy is being sought to be created over RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's address at a programme in Delhi. He merely stressed on the importance of addressing issues in society through mutual talks in harmony and called for considering a sensitive issue like reservation in a similar manner," Kumar said.

    RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calls for dialogue on reservation

    Bhagwat had said on Sunday that there should be conversation in harmonious atmosphere between those in favour of reservation and those against it.

    There should be a conversation in an atmosphere of harmony between those in favour of reservation and those against it, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Sunday, provoking criticism.

    Mohan Bhagwat's words had caused a similar flap in 2015, just before the Bihar election, when he called for a review of the reservation policy.

    Opposition parties like the Congress and the BSP used it to hit out at the BJP and its ideological fountainhead RSS. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said Bhagwat's remarks had exposed "anti Dalit-backward" face of the RSS-BJP.

