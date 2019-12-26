RSS's PM lies to ‘Bharat Mata': Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi through tweet

New Delhi, Dec 26: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday over his remarks that there were no detention centres in the country. He accused PM alleging that "RSS's Prime Minister lies to Bharat Mata".

On Thursday, Rahul took on to Twitter, where he attached a video clip of PM Modi's recent rally in Delhi Ramlila Maidan where Modi accused the Congress, its allies and "urban Naxals" of spreading the rumour that Muslims will be sent to detention centres.

In the video clip, it is seen that the purported detention centre is being constructed in Assam.

In the tweet, Rahul wrote, "RSS's Prime Minister lies to Bharat Mata." He also tweeted in Hindi with the hashtag 'Jhoot Jhoot Jhoot (lies, lies, lies).

On December 18, PM Modi's rally in Ramlila Maidan in the national capital PM Modi has asked the students who have started the agitation condemning the CAA to try and view whether they were not being made the scapegoats. He asked the students to check whether they are being put into the "conspiracy" where the "urban naxals" and others were using their "shoulders to fire" to serve their own interests.

PM Modi asks students to see whether others using their "shoulders to fire"

The Jamia violence led to other university protests across the country. Students in various university showed solidarity and have condemned the crackdown of police inside the Jamia Millia Islamia university.