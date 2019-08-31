  • search
    Kolkata, Aug 31: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is likely to visit Kolkata, West Bengal for two days on Saturday. RSS is to have nearly five thousand sakhas across Bengal, one 'shakha' (daily congregation) in each of the 341 Blocks in the state.

    ANI Image of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat
    During his halt in Kolkata, Bhagwat visited Keshav Bhavan, the Sangh's regional headquarters.

    According to the report, Bhagwat will directly arrive from Nagpur and meet various intellectuals at the house of a Sangh worker in Salt Lake.

    On September 1, he will have an organizational meeting at Keshav Bhavan with selected Sangh workers to discuss expansion plans in West Bengal and on September 2, he will leave for Nagpur.

    In early August, Bhagwat had a brief halt in the 'City of joy' where he met various Sangh workers.

    Reportedly, Bhagwat wants to have at least one 'shakha' (daily congregation) in each of the 341 Blocks in West Bengal in the next one year.

    At present, there are 1,800 'shakhas' in Bengal but they do not cover all blocks as they are unevenly distributed.

    Therefore, their plan is to cover all blocks and if it happens, the total number of shakhas in West Bengal will reach 5000 in the coming one and a half year.

    Regarding Bhagwat's visit a Sangh worker said, "We are honoured and extremely happy that he is coming to Bengal. He is very fond of Bengali food, particularly Postor Bora (Poppy Seed Fritters)".

    RSS has been present in Bengal since 1939 but it had failed to spread during 34 years of Left Front rule.

    In 2011, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee became the chief minister and BJP started targeting the political vacuum created by the demise of Left Front.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 31, 2019, 10:44 [IST]
