    RSS regards 130 crore population of India as Hindu society: Mohan Bhagwat

    By PTI
    |

    Hyderabad, Dec 25: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said the Sangh regards the 130 crore population of India as Hindu society, irrespective of their religion and culture.

    Irrespective of religion and culture, people who have the nationalistic spirit and respect the culture of Bharat and its heritage are Hindus and RSS considers the 130 crore people of the country as Hindus.

    Entire society is ours and Sangh aims to build such a united society, he said.

    "....The son of mother India, whether he may speak any language, from any region, follow any form of worship or not believing in worship of any is a Hindu...

    In this regard, for Sangh all the 130 crore people of India are Hindu society," he said.

    Bhagwat said the RSS accepts one and all, thinks good of them and desired to take them to a higher level for betterment.

    He was speaking at a public meeting here, organised as part of the three-day Vijaya Sankalpa Sibiram of RSS members from Telangana.

