RSS' Rakesh Sinha mistaken for 'Dalit activist', picked up by Noida Police

RSS ideologue Rakesh Sinha was picked up by the Noida Police outside the office of a news channel and forced to sit in a jeep after they allegedly mistook him for a 'Dalit activist'. Sinha, who frequently appears in debates on several TV channels, was in Noida Sector 16A when the police picked him up.

As per the report, there were 8 policemen led by SHO Noida in the jeep. Sinha, a noted RSS thinker and Delhi University professor, took to Twitter to slam the police and dubbed the entire incident as 'disgraceful'.

"Outside the studio of CNN News 18, Noida Police under SHO Anil Kumar Shahi forcibly took me in their vehicle. This was disgraceful. It was full of threats. After the crowd gathered, they left me 500 mts away. Later they said they mistook me for a Dalit Activist," he tweeted.

It must be recalled that last year, Sinha was booked by the Kolkata Police for allegedly inciting communal disharmony through social media posts. Sinha, a teacher of political science and author of RSS founder Dr Hedgewar' s biography, had then slammed the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal for the FIR and called it "repressive tactics".

Several Dalit organisations across the country called for a nationwide shutdown on Monday against the dilution of arrest provisions under the SC/ST Atrocities Act by the Supreme Court. Nine people were killed in clashes on Monday as Dalit groups - angered over an alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act - carried out protests across several northern states, even as the Centre moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of its recent judgment in the matter.

Clashes with the police, attacks on buses and government property, and blockades of trains and roads were reported across states including Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Bihar.

OneIndia News

