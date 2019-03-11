  • search
    RSS passes resolution to protect Hindu traditions

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Gwalior, Mar 11: The RSS, on the third day of its Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) meet here, Sunday passed a resolution stressing on the need to protect beliefs and traditions of Hindu society.

    RSS passes resolution to protect Hindu traditions
    Representational Image

    The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh said it was the considered opinion of the ABPS that there has been a "systematic design to insult and hurt Hindu beliefs and traditions" on the basis of non-Bharatiya perspective by entities with vested interests.

    "The case of Sabarimala temple is a recent example of this design," the RSS said, in a resolution passed at the conclusion of its three-day meet.

    Also Read | Kerala: Two RSS workers attacked in Trivandrum, case registered

    It said "Hindutva is not a monolithic or exclusivist thought but a view of life" manifested in diverse and varied ways of cultural expressions, characterised by the uniqueness in the modes of worship, local traditions and festivities.

    It is anomalous to impose monotonous homogenisation over the beauty of diversity in our traditions, the RSS further said.

    The ABPS is the Hindutva organisation's highest decision-making body and its three-day meet, involving over 1,400 members, started here on Friday.

    BJP chief Amit Shah on Saturday met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and attended the meeting of ABPS.

    On the second day of its meet, it resolved to "rebuild" the Indian family system which is "torn by social change". 

    Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2019, 5:58 [IST]
