  • search
Trending Odd Even Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RSS must intervene: Sena leader writes to Mohan Bhagwat

    By Shreya
    |

    Mumbai, Nov 05: Amid the deadlock between the Shiv Sena and the BJP over government formation, the Shiv Sena has now approached the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to help end the deadlock.

    Mohan Bhagwat
    Mohan Bhagwat

    "The BJP's failure to follow 'coalition dharma' is delaying the formation of a new government in Maharashtra. Therefore, the RSS should intervene and resolve the issue," Sena leader Kishore Tiwari said in a letter to Bhagwat.

    The Shiv Sena are engaged in a bitter tug-of-war over the latter's demand for equal distribution of portfolios and sharing the chief minister's post.

    The BJP has rejected the Sena's demand for sharing the chief minister's post for 2.5 years each. In the October 21 polls to the 288-member Assembly, the BJP won 105 seats followed by the Shiv Sena 56, the NCP 54 and the Congress 44.

    Maharashtra govt formation: Political course depends on outgoing CM's steps

    Meanwhile, the NCP has said that it will be forced to think about an alternative if the BJP-Shiv Sena combine fails to form government in Maharashtra.

    "We will be forced to think seriously about an alternative if the BJP and Shiv Sena fail to given any solution together, the opposition party's leader Jayant Patil said on Tuesday.

    The term of the current Maharashtra Legislative Assembly ends on November 9. If no party comes forward before the term of the assembly ends then President's rule would be imposed in the state.

    More RSS News

    Read more about:

    rss maharashtra mohan bhagwat

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 15:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue