RSS meeting at Thane to discuss not only Ramjanmabhoomi but organic farming

New Delhi, Oct 31: The three-day long meet of the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal (ABKM) of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has started in Thane district near Mumbai to deliberate upon qualitative aspects of the core organizational issues like its horizontal and vertical expansion. But the meeting is also important on several counts as it is not only deliberate upon expansion but also issues like Ram Temple, Sabarimala Temple, Bangladeshi infiltrators, urban naxals, NRC, national security, development of border areas, New Education Policy, Swadeshi and some such other issues. How to take these issues to maximum number of people in the country.

Office bearer and workers of around 54 affiliate organisations of the RSS are participating in this Diwali meeting of the RSS. Around 300 RSS workers are participating to get ready to take message of the organisation to people. RSS sources said that the matter of Ram Janmabhoomi is getting neglected not only by the court but also by the government so the matter will be discussed in detail. It will also be discussed that which way it should be taken to the people. But the RSS is going to take up the matter aggressively.

Issues of farmers were taken up in the last meeting of ABKM which they feel is very important. The issue of threats to internal security from Rohingyas will also figure in the meeting besides promoting Indian breed of cows and organic forming will be important issue to be discussed in meeting.

Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Arun Kumar said that ABPS is attended by around 1400 representatives from almost all organizations and units of the RSS and resolutions are passed in that meeting. While ABKM is comparatively smaller meeting with around 350 representatives from 11 regions (Kshetra) and 43 states (Prant) units of the RSS and organizing secretaries of seven of the prominent allied organizations. He said that contemporary issues would be discussed at the meeting but thrust remains on the core organizational issues.