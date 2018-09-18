RSS may come up with a group to deal with natural calamities

New Delhi, Sep 18: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) may form a special wing of its workers trained specifically to deal with natural calamities. Referring to the recent Kerala floods, RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat was of the view that the organisation may consider making such a section of the trained people.

At the moment the RSS workers are not trained in this field however they have been doing relief work across the country wherever it happens whether it is flood in Kerala or Bihar, earthquake in Gujarat or Uttarakhand or any other such things where human lives are in distress in any part of the country, one can find RSS swayamsevak there.

While speaking on the programme called "Future of Bharat: An RSS Perspective", Bhagwat outlined that the organisation does not have anything specific to deal with natural calamity, there is no specific training but it is being contemplated upon.

Though RSS sources refused to divulge any further information but the RSS has more than 50 affiliate organizations working in different parts of the country and different area right from education, economic, tribal, culture and many more.

This is the area in which the RSS has been working for long but without any training and they reach to the affected area in no time to help people affected by natural calamity.

So the RSS may come up with a new set of organisation to deal with the issue and they may be provided with training as well. Some deaths of the RSS workers were also reported in Kerala floods.