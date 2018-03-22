'RSS is a nationalist organisation', says Baba Ramdev on Kerala CM's remark

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Thursday came out in strong defence of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) after Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan accused the saffron outfit of carrying out illegal drills and arms training. Ramdev said RSS is a nationalist organisation that would never do anything against the country.

"I have seen the leaders of RSS closely. RSS isn't a terrorist or a naxal organisation, they're a nationalist organisation & they would never do anything against the country," Ramdev told news agency ANI.

Vijayan, during the question hour in the Kerala Assembly, said the government, if needed, would bring in a law to ban drills and arms training being conducted in public and in places of worship.

He said that the RSS uses certain places of worship, school grounds and also the unoccupied land of individuals for conducting drills using sticks.

"Stern action will be taken against those who indulge in illegal arms training and drills," Vijayan added.

Vijayan has been critical of the RSS ever since he took office. Last year, Vijayan had directed action against the manager and principal of the school in Palakkad, where RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat had hoisted the national flag on Independence Day.

OneIndia News

