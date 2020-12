Swadeshi does not mean boycotting all foreign products completely: Mohan Bhagwat

India

pti-Deepika S

Nagpur, Dec 19: Senior RSS ideologue and the first spokesperson of the organisation Madhav Govind Vaidya died here on Saturday afternoon, his family said. He was 97.

Vishnu Vaidya, his grandson, told PTI that he died at a private hospital at 3.35 pm.

"He had contracted coronavirus but recovered from the infection," Vishnu Vaidya said, adding that his health deteriorated suddenly on Friday.