RSS Ideologue KN Govindacharya credits Singhal, Advani for success of temple movement

New Delhi, Nov 9: Former RSS ideologue K N Govindacharya, a key figure in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, on Saturday credited late VHP stalwart Ashok Singhal and veteran BJP leader L K Advani for the success of the cause.

Reacting to the Supreme Court clearing the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, Govindacharya, one of the major strategists behind the Advani's rath yatra in 1990 in support of building a temple, expressed his "extreme happiness" at the verdict.

"I am extremely happy. Now, in three months a plan will be made for constructing the temple," he said, asserting that social harmony must be maintained so that the country can move from "Ram temple to 'Ram rajya'."

Asked who he will give credit for the success of the movement to build the Ram temple at what is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram, he said, "Lakhs of workers made sacrifices. For the leadership of the movement, I will give highest credit to Ashok Singhal and L K Advani."

Singhal was Vishwa Hindu Parishad's international president for a long time and was a prominent spearhead of the movement before the BJP joined it in support.