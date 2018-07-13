RSS demands thorough probe against Missionaries of Charity

New Delhi, July 13: The RSS said a thorough probe should be carried out against the Missionaries of Charity (MoC) after a sister of a shelter home run by it in Ranchi was arrested for allegedly selling a child.

Last week a woman staffer and a sister of Nirmal Hriday, a shelter home run by the MoC in Ranchi, were arrested for allegedly selling a child, born to a minor inmate of the home, to a couple.

"It is a serious matter and a thorough inquiry should be carried out against Missionaries of Charity (MoC)," sangh's Delhi unit prachar pramukh Rajiv Tuli said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has ordered a probe by the Jharkhand State Child Protection Commission into the incident.

The Missionaries of Charity headquarters in Kolkata had issued a statement last week, saying it would take necessary action to find out the truth.