Bhiwandi court on Tuesday framed charges against Congress President Rahul Gandhi in connection with a defamation case filed by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Rahul Gandhi, who appeared at the Bhiwandi court in Mumbai on today pleaded not guilty in a defamation case filed by an RSS member.

The case pertains to a remark that Gandhi had allegedly made at a public rally on 6 March 2014.

Rahul Gandhi had reportedly accused the RSS of killing Mahatma Gandhi. In a reaction to this statement, RSS worker Rajesh Kunte filed a defamation suit against the Congress President for slander, alleging that his statement had hurt the reputation of the Sangh.

The court heard Rahul Gandhi's application for a summons trial on 30 May and adjourned the hearing for 12 June.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day