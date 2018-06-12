English

RSS defamation case: Bhiwandi court frames charges, Rahul pleads ‘not guilty’

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Top stories of the day
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Bhiwandi court on Tuesday framed charges against Congress President Rahul Gandhi in connection with a defamation case filed by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi
    Congress President Rahul Gandhi.ANI Image

    Rahul Gandhi, who appeared at the Bhiwandi court in Mumbai on today pleaded not guilty in a defamation case filed by an RSS member.

    The case pertains to a remark that Gandhi had allegedly made at a public rally on 6 March 2014.

    Rahul Gandhi had reportedly accused the RSS of killing Mahatma Gandhi. In a reaction to this statement, RSS worker Rajesh Kunte filed a defamation suit against the Congress President for slander, alleging that his statement had hurt the reputation of the Sangh.

    The court heard Rahul Gandhi's application for a summons trial on 30 May and adjourned the hearing for 12 June.

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi defamation case rss bhiwandi

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue