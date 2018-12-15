RSS defamation case against Rahul Gandhi adjourned to March 16

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Dec 15: The hearing in the case against Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi for defaming Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has been adjourned to March 16. The Bhiwandi court in Thane district near Mumbai adjourned the matter today.

The defamation case arises out of Rahul Gandhi's alleged statement at an election rally on March 6, 2014, linking the RSS - the BJP's ideological mentor - to Mahatma Gandhi's assassination.

RSS member Rajesh Kunte had registered a case of defamation against Rahul for claiming that the RSS had killed Mahatma Gandhi. The Congress leader had made the statement at an election rally on March 6, 2014.

Kunte has maintained that he would take back his case against Rahul only if the latter apologises for his statement.