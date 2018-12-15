  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    RSS defamation case against Rahul Gandhi adjourned to March 16

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Dec 15: The hearing in the case against Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi for defaming Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has been adjourned to March 16. The Bhiwandi court in Thane district near Mumbai adjourned the matter today.

    Rahul Gandhi

    The defamation case arises out of Rahul Gandhi's alleged statement at an election rally on March 6, 2014, linking the RSS - the BJP's ideological mentor - to Mahatma Gandhi's assassination.

    RSS member Rajesh Kunte had registered a case of defamation against Rahul for claiming that the RSS had killed Mahatma Gandhi. The Congress leader had made the statement at an election rally on March 6, 2014.

    Also Read Rahul Gandhi leads from the front to keep the issue of Rafale alive till 2019 LS elections

    Kunte has maintained that he would take back his case against Rahul only if the latter apologises for his statement.

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi akhilesh yadav rss defamation case

    Story first published: Saturday, December 15, 2018, 13:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 15, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue