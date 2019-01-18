RSS clarifies: 'Ram Temple should be ready by 2025, never said construction should begin in 2025'

India

oi-Vikas SV

Allahabad, Jan 18: RSS' Bhaiyyaji Joshi on Friday clarified that Ram Temple should be complete by 2025 which means that the construction should begin now. Some reports had earlier today claimed that Joshi was refering to the begining of construction of the temple in Ayodhya by 2025 after which the the RSS no. 2 clarified that it was not was not what he meant.

"Mandir bane ye humari ichha hai. 2025 tak poora hona chahiye, ye humari ichha hai, sarkar ko tay karna hai. 25 ko shuru karne ki baat nahi ki hai, aaj shuru hoga to 5 varsho mein banega. We want that temple be constructed. The construction should be complete by 2025. Never said that construction should begin by 2025. If it begins today then it would be complete in 5 years)," the RSS General Secretary said.

It was earlier reported that Joshi had expressed dissappointment with the Union Government and taken a jibe at BJP-led government by saying that Ram Temple construction would begin by 2025.

Reiterating that there were challenges in the way of construction of the Ram Mandir, Joshi said the issue was now connected to the faith of crores of Hindus in India.

PM Narendra Modi has made it very clear that an ordinance could be brought in only after the judicial process was completed and the Sangh is said to be miffed with the Centre over the issue.

The RSS in recent time has intensified its demand for the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The ideological mentor of the BJP has even drawn an elaborate four-phase plan to press for an ordinance for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. Recently BJP lawmaker, Subramanian Swamy had said that the government can enact an ordinance of ownership of a 2.77 acre plot of land in Ayodhya, which is considered by many to be the birth place of Lord Ram.