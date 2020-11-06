Violate lockdown norms and listen to Masakali 2.0 in a loop

Fake: Sadhu’s chillam in Jaipur did not infect 300 people with coronavirus

Heart-wrenching video of starving man eating 'dog' carcass goes viral

23-year-old woman burnt alive by man in Rajasthan's Sikar district

Rajasthan Class 12 Arts Exam Result 2020 to be declared today, time confirmed

NIA arrests two more persons in Jaipur Gold Smuggling case

RSS chief on two day visit to Jaipur

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jaipur, Nov 06: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will be on a two-day tour of the city from November 8, a statement said on Thursday.

"He (Bhagwat) will be taking part in two-day meeting of north-western region," RSS leader Ramesh said in a statement.

The event will be held at Adarsh Vidya Mandir in Ambabari area.

Bhagwat knows China took our land, but scared to face it: Rahul

In the north-western region meeting, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Chittor will participate.

RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyaji Joshi will also be present.