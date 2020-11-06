YouTube
    RSS chief on two day visit to Jaipur

    Jaipur, Nov 06: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will be on a two-day tour of the city from November 8, a statement said on Thursday.

    "He (Bhagwat) will be taking part in two-day meeting of north-western region, "RSS leader Ramesh said in a statement.

    The event will be held at Adarsh Vidya Mandir in Ambabari area.

    In the north-western region meeting, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Chittor will participate.

      RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyaji Joshi will also be present.

      X