YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to pay 2-day visit to Kolkata next week

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Sep 15: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh supremo Mohan Bhagwat will be on a two-day visit to Kolkata from September 22 to look into the organisational aspects of the RSS in West Bengal, where it has made deep inroads in the last few years.

    Mohan Bhagwat

    A senior RSS official on Tuesday said that Bhagwat will reach the city on September 22 morning and will hold closed-door meetings with functionaries of the organisation.

    Coronavirus outbreak: Kolkata Metro resume services after over five months

    "He will meet functionaries at the RSS office. Due to the pandemic, he will not visit any other place.

    Issues related to our organisation and welfare work done during the pandemic will be discussed," he said.

    More MOHAN BHAGWAT News

    Read more about:

    mohan bhagwat rss

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X