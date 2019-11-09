  • search
Trending Ayodhya Verdict Kartarpur Corridor Maharashtra
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat to address media at 1pm today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 09: After 70 years of legal battle, the Supreme Court will pronounce the judgment in the communally sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case at 10.30 am on Saturday. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) announced on Twitter this morning that its chief Mohan Bhagwat will address the nation through media at 1pm today at Keshav Kunj parisar, Jhandewalan in Delhi, shortly after the Supreme Court judgment on Ayodhya land dispute.

    Bhagwat is set to be in the national capital to monitor the situation ahead of the Supreme Court''s final verdict in the decades-long Ayodhya title dispute.

    RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
    RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

    For the last 10 days, the top leaders of the Sangh have been camping at the ''Udasin Ashram'' in Delhi, to deliberate over the court''s impending verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue pending since 1949.

    Ayodhya verdict: A timeline since 1528

    Several meetings are being organised by the top leadership of the Sangh to maintain communal harmony across the country.

    More MOHAN BHAGWAT News

    Read more about:

    mohan bhagwat twitter rss

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue