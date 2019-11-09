RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat to address media at 1pm today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 09: After 70 years of legal battle, the Supreme Court will pronounce the judgment in the communally sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case at 10.30 am on Saturday. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) announced on Twitter this morning that its chief Mohan Bhagwat will address the nation through media at 1pm today at Keshav Kunj parisar, Jhandewalan in Delhi, shortly after the Supreme Court judgment on Ayodhya land dispute.

Bhagwat is set to be in the national capital to monitor the situation ahead of the Supreme Court''s final verdict in the decades-long Ayodhya title dispute.

For the last 10 days, the top leaders of the Sangh have been camping at the ''Udasin Ashram'' in Delhi, to deliberate over the court''s impending verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue pending since 1949.

Several meetings are being organised by the top leadership of the Sangh to maintain communal harmony across the country.