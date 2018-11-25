RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat pushes for legislation on Ram temple

Nagpur, Nov 25: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said if the Ram Mandir issue was not a priority for the judiciary, then the government should bring in a law for the same.

"The matter is in court and the decision should be given early. It has also been proven that the temple was there. The Supreme Court is not giving priority to the case and justice delayed is justice denied," Bhagwat said while addressing the 'Hunkar Sabha' in Nagpur.

"I am not telling you to wait. I myself told you to wait last year but now I am telling you we need to do 'jan-jagran', we need to demand law," he added.

The temple town of Ayodhya is witnessing its biggest congregation of Right-wing activists since December 6, 1992 when the Babri Masjid was demolished. Thousands gathered for the VHP's Dharam Sabha to push for a Ram Temple at the disputed site. The rally is also the setting for a battle of Hindutva perception against the Shiv Sena with Uddhav Thackeray warning that the BJP may not come to power if it goes back on mandir promise.