    RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat performs shastra puja at Dussehra event

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Nagpur, Oct 8: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday performed 'shastra puja' at the annual Vijayadashmi festival in Maharashtra's Nagpur city.

    He was seen giving a thumbs up while the RSS band performed after drill exercises by swayamsevaks.

    RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

    Bhagwat is expected to address the swayamsevaks at the city's Reshimbagh ground and give out a message to the cadre of the organisation and its affiliates.

    No Hindu will have to leave over NRC: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

    The RSS has also come up with its own Internet-based radio channel to broadcast Bhagwat's speech at the event.

    Dussehra holds a special importance for sarsanghchalaks as the RSS was founded on this day in 1925.

    HCL founder Shiv Nadar is the chief guest for this year's event.

    Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Gen V K Singh (retd) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were among the others present at the event.

