RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat joins Twitter to check impersonation

New Delhi, July 01: Top Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders, including its chief Mohan Bhagwat made twitter debut today with verified accounts on the microblogging platform.

Besides Bhagwat, RSS leaders such as Suresh Joshi (@SureshBJoshi), Suresh Soni (@SureshSoni1925), Krishna Gopal (@KGopalRSS), V Bhagaiah (@BhagaiahV), Arun Kumar (@ArunKumRSS), and Anirudh Deshpande (@AniruddhaRSS) got their Twitter handles verified.

One of the main reasons for Bhagwat taking to Twitter according to a senior RSS functionary was to check impersonation. Several accounts were being run in the name of the RSS chief and hence a decision was taken to join Twitter, the functionary also said.

Bhagwat has followed RSS after joining and amassed over 4,000 followers at the time of filing this report.

The RSS chief has not tweeted anything so far and follows just one account - the official handle of the RSS, which has over 1.3 million followers, and has, till now, been the organisation's platform for releasing statements and updates.