RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, other top RSS leaders join Twitter

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 01: Top Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders, including its chief Mohan Bhagwat made twitter debut today with verified accounts on the microblogging platform.

Besides Bhagwat, RSS leaders such as Suresh Joshi (@SureshBJoshi), Suresh Soni (@SureshSoni1925), Krishna Gopal (@KGopalRSS), V Bhagaiah (@BhagaiahV), Arun Kumar (@ArunKumRSS), and Anirudh Deshpande (@AniruddhaRSS) got their Twitter handles verified.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat bewails political violence in Bengal

Bhagwat has followed RSS after joining and amassed over 4,000 followers at the time of filing this report.

All the organisation leaders joined Twitter between May-July 2019 and are yet to tweet. The official Twitter account of the RSS has over 1.3 million followers and has, till now, been the organisation's platform for releasing statements and updates.