    RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calls for dialogue on reservation

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 19: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said there should be conversation in a harmonious atmosphere between those in favour of reservation and those against it.

    He was speaking at the concluding session of Gyanotsav, a programme on competitive exams organised by the RSS-affiliated Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) in New Delhi.

    He said those who favoured reservation should speak keeping in mind the interests of those who were against it, and similarly, those who opposed it should do the vice versa.

    He said that discussion on reservation results in sharp actions and reactions every time whereas there is a need for harmony in the different sections of the society on this approach.

    Earlier, he had advocated a review of the reservation policy, drawing sharp reactions from many parties.

    He said the RSS, the BJP and the party-led government were three different entities and one cannot be held responsible for the actions of another.

    Talking about the perception of the Sangh's influence over the Narendra Modi dispensation, he said, "Since there are Sangh workers in the BJP and this government, they will listen to the RSS, but they don't need to agree with us. They can disagree as well."

    Since the BJP is in government, it has to look at the bigger picture and can disagree with the RSS point of view, he said, adding that once a party comes to power, for it the government and national interest become a priority.

    Story first published: Monday, August 19, 2019, 12:07 [IST]
