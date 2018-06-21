RSS chief bats for equity and harmony

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat stressed the need to ensure social equality and harmony by instilling feelings of affection and affinity among people.

Bhagwat addressed the concluding programme of the two-day Chintan Shivir (brainstorming camp) organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram at Nimora near here.

The theme of the programme was Bharat ki Janjatiyo ki Asmita and Astitva' (Pride and Existence of Scheduled Tribes of India).

"Change in the society is a natural process, but we all should make efforts towards ensuring social equality and harmony by instilling feelings of affection and affinity in society," Bhagwat was quoted as saying by the programme's media in-charge Ashutosh Mandavi.

Tribal communities have always given importance to environment protection, Bhagwat added.

RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshistressed the need for nurturing women and youth leadership in the tribal communities, Mandavi said.

Various issues including implementation of government schemes, rural society and environment and ensuring benefits of government schemes for tribal youths were discussed today, he said.

Discussions were held on the Panchayats (Extension of Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA) and its implementation, Forest Rights Act and development of tribal communities yesterday, the first day of the camp, he said.

This was Bhagwat's second visit this year to Chhattisgarh, where Assembly polls are due by year-end.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day