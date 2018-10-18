RSS chief appealing not to vote for NOTA has certain inherent meaning

New Delhi, Oct 18: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat in his annual Vijayadashmi address has clearly talked about not exercising provisions of None of the Above (NOTA) or even not voting to any party. Actually the statement made by the RSS chief has definitely some inherent meaning in view of the anger of a big section of people against the BJP.

Bhagwat said, "The characteristic of democratic politics is such that no one can be considered as completely right or wrong. In such a situation, not voting or using provisions of NOTA goes in favour of the one who are most ineffective. So 100 per cent voting is essential keeping in mind national interest as supreme without getting swayed away by the campaign of all the sides. The Election Commission also appeals for the hundred per cent voting and conscience voting. The RSS swayamsevaks have always been abiding by this as a duty as citizens and will do this time as well."

Political analysts not to be named said that this appeal becomes all the more important in states like Madhya Pradesh where not only the base of the RSS is very strong but also people have put out huge hoardings to use NOTA but not to vote for the BJP. There have been several constituencies in the country in recent elections in the state where votes polled in NOTA were more than victory margin. So NOTA is becoming decisive by the day. Sources said that it is not that people appealing for pushing NOTA button all belong to the RSS but a big section is angry with the BJP in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh so the appeal made by Sarsanghchalak will certainly have its impact as a section of people talking in these state to teach a lesson to chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Sources said that the appeal made by Sarsanghchalak is for people belonging to upper caste communities as it is they who's voting percentage is not very good. So this appeal will also impact them. A section of the RSS feels that second term is important for Modi as result of some of the works done by Modi government will reflect in the second tern so why to give credit to others for the good work done by the BJP. So the RSS might have sniffed the danger of people moving away from the BJP. So such appeal is made.