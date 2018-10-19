RSS-BJP likely to deliberate upon Ram Temple and Kumbh Mela in Lucknow on October 24

New Delhi, Oct 19: To discuss the strategy further on for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and asses preparations of Kumbh Mela in Allahabad, senior leaders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will be meeting in Lucknow on October 24, 2018. This will be a big meeting of the RSS office bearer in which two joint general secretaries - Dattatreya Hosabale and Krishna Gopal - will be participating along with other RSS leaders.

The meeting is being called as a coordination meeting so it will also have representatives from the state government and the state BJP as well. Besides Hosabale and Krishna Gopal, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and party president Mahendra Nath Pandey will also be participating in the meet. Some of the issues that the meeting is likely to discuss included devising new strategy for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, assessment of the work done by the Uttar Pradesh government, Preparation of Kumbh Mela in Allahabad so far and also to discuss the strategy for the construction of Ram Temple after RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat talked about exploring legislative rout for it.

Also Read | Right wing players intensify pressure on the govt for construction of Ram temple

As usual every secrecy is has been maintained about the meeting but sources said that around 500 senior workers from the RSS and its affiliate organisations will be participating in this meeting as the time ahead is very crucial for the BJP in view of the Lok Sabha elections and Ram Mandir issue being raised. The Ram Mandir issue is also has to be dealt with legally for which hearing will start on October 29, 2018 in the Supreme Court.

A big number of the RSS workers will be coming from outside Lucknow so arrangement has already made for them. RSS joint general secretary Krishna Gopal has been looking after both the issue - Ramjanmabhoomi and Kumbh Mela from the Sangh however for the political matter the entire team of the RSS deliberate upon under the guidance of general secretary Suresh (Bhaiya ji) Joshi.