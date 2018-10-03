RSS appeals people to respect SC decision but also wants people’s sentiment to be honoured

New Delhi, Oct 3: Amid demands from the Kerala unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to bring ordinance to neutralize the Supreme Court judgment on Sabrimala Temple and protest erupting against the court decision on it in the state, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has appealed to the people of the country to respect the decision of the court.

RSS general secretary (Sarkaryvah) Suresh (Bhayya ji) Joshi in a statement said, "The recent Judgment on Sabarimala Devasthanam has evoked reactions all over the country. While we all respect the varied temple traditions followed by devotees in Bharat, we have to also honour the Honourable Supreme Court."

The RSS general secretary said that in the case of Sabarimala Devasthanam also, it is an issue of a local temple tradition and faith to which sentiments of millions of devotees, including women, are attached. These sentiments of the devotees cannot be ignored while considering the judgment.

Unfortunately, the Kerala government has taken steps to implement the judgment with immediate effect without taking the sentiments of the devotees into consideration. There is an obvious reaction to the same by the devotees, especially women, who are protesting against the forceful breaking of the tradition, he said.

While the Supreme Court Judgment should be respected, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh calls upon all the stakeholders, including spiritual and community leaders to come together to analyze and address the issue availing judicial options also. They must convey their concerns on their right to worship in a manner which best suits their faith and devotion, to the authorities in a peaceful manner, added the RSS general secretary.