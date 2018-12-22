RSS and VHP accuse Naseeruddin Shah of working on political agenda of others

New Delhi, Dec 22: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliate organisation Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have come down heavily on the statement made by film actor Naseeruddin Shah. They termed his statement communal and against the democracy.

National executive member of the RSS and patron of Muslim Rashtriya Manch, which works among the community, Indresh Kumar called such statements as against the constitution and democracy of the country.

Indresh Kumar said that people like Shah giving such statement must also think about if they feel the same kind of pain when the army and paramilitary personnel are pelted stone on or killed in Jammu and Kashmir other insurgency infested area. Or expressing pain and grief should have a personal definition. The country cannot be run by communal and intolerant people whether its Mohammad Hamid Ansari or Amir Khan or Naseeruddin Shah.

Kumar said that when people during the 1857 revolution had considered cow as a matter of faith what is the problem for the same in 2018. Making fun of the issue is sin and gruesome. He also said that no one should be killed in violence but people involved in cow slaughter must also be taken to task.

He also talked about Ram Temple and said that the court must not make the issue a joke else people will start raising the question on the court. Both the government and Opposition work together for the construction of Ram Temple.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad too has come down heavily on Shah on his statement on Bulandshahr incidence. The organisation called it a sponsored attempt to provide political benefits to a certain section. Earlier also the environment of intolerance was created by returning awards by authors and litterateurs.

The VHP accused that this is again the beginning of an unfinished agenda of a particular gang starting such things just before the Lok Sabha elections. The organisation called his statement a communal that is made to vitiate the environment of the country.

VHP joint-general secretary Surendra Jain said that so-called secular talk about such selective issues but keep silent and ignore 100 other issues that do not suit them. They are dishonest people.