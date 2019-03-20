RSS a dynasty which produces CMs, says Congress leader Kapil Sibal

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 20: After Priyanka Gandhi, Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday also reacted to PM Modi's criticism over the party's "dynasty" politics.

    "RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) is in itself a dynasty. It is the biggest dynasty...if you want to become a CM then you have to be a member of RSS," he said.

    RSS a dynasty which produces CMs, says Kapil Sibal of Congress

    Earlier in the day, Modi had in a blog post, highlighted the negative impact dynasty politics has had on the institutions of the country over the years.

    Also Read | Priyanka hits out at PM says 'Modi has attacked every institution, media knows it well'

    While Kapil Sibal chose to shift the blame for dynasty politics on the RSS and BJP, the first reaction from the Congress party to PM Modi's attack was to defend the dynasty politics within the party.

    The Congress party has defended itself over the 'dynasty politics' accusation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by dragging the Sangh parivar into the matter.

    kapil sibal priyanka gandhi rss congress

