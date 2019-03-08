RSMSSB LDC result 2018 declared, how to check

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 08: The RSMSSB LDC result 2018 has been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection will recruit a total of 11,2255 posts of Lower Division Clerks across the state. The exams were conducted in August and September 2019.

Those candidates who have cleared the exam are now eligible to appear for the second phase of the exams. The details of the same will be released in the next few days. The results are available on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

How to check RSMSSB LDC Result 2018:

Go to rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the result section

A new page will open

Click on the LDC 2018 link

View results

Take a printout