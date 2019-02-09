RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Exam 2018 Postponed: Check latest details

India

oi-Deepika S

Jaipur, Feb 09: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has postponed Agricultural Supervisor Direct Recruitment-2018 exam scheduled to be held on February 10 (tomorrow) in Jaipur and Kota due to 'unavoidable circumstances'. Supervisor (Angandwadi worker) recruitment exam scheduled to be held in Ajmer also stands postponed.

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board released RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor recruitment 2018 notification for 1832 vacancies for the post of Agriculture Supervisor.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates under RSMSSB (Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board) recruitment for Agricultural Supervisor post will be based on the written test and Interview.

Vacancy details: Category wise

Category General OBC ERC SC ST Total Posts 799 329 15 251 188 1589

Category General SC ST Total Posts 122 12 109 243

Exam Pattern

The RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor 2018 Examination will be of an objective type where four options will be given for every question. Total time duration is of 2 hours.

Salary

According to the 7th pay commission of the State Government, the pay scale of the selected candidates will be defined as per the matrix level 5 for the post of "Agriculture Supervisor" in RSMSSB.

For further details, please keep track on the RSMSSB official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in