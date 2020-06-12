RS polls postponed because BJP's horse-trading was not complete: Ashok Gehlot

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 12: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot slammed the BJP saying that the Rajya Sabha elections could have been conducted two months back, however, they were postponed for "no reason because BJP's horse-trading was not complete".

"The Rajya Sabha elections could've been conducted two months back, but they were postponed for no reason because BJP's horse-trading was not complete," Gehlot said while addressing the media along with deputy CM Sachin Pilot and Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

"We are united. Not a single vote of our MLAs will go to anyone else in the Rajya Sabha elections and our two candidates will emerge victorious. Two CPI(M) MLAs will support us in the election," Gehlot said.

Nearly 100 Congress and independent MLAs stayed overnight at a resort on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, amid allegations that the BJP was trying to poach ruling party legislators ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls.

Chief Minister Gehlot, who on Wednesday alleged poaching attempts on the Congress legislators, is looking after the arrangements at the resort.

For three Rajya Sabha seats from Rajasthan, the Congress has fielded two candidates, while BJP's two candidates have filed nominations.

In the assembly of 200, the Congress has 107 MLAs, including six those who defected to the party from the BSP last year. The party enjoys the support of 12 of the 13 Independent MLAs in the state.

The BJP has 72 MLAs and enjoys the support of three Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MLAs. The Congress has more than enough majority for the victory of both of its candidates.