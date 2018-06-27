English
  • Sports

RS deputy poll: Congress to back Mamata Banerjee's candidate

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Trinamool Congress leader Sukhendu Shekhar is likely to be elected as the opposition candidate for the post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson, which is set for a contest during the monsoon session of Parliament starting from July 18.

    Rajya sabha

    The Congress has decided to back Mamata Banerjee's candidate despite having numbers to claim the post is seen as a step ahead towards stitching an anti-BJP front ahead of 2019 general elections.

    The opposition's combined strength in the upper house including the erstwhile BJP-ally TDP has 117 votes. But the winning candidate will require 122 votes in the 245-member house.

    The BJP, which is the single largest party in the Upper House has the support of 106 members, including that of 14 AIADMK members.

    The other two parties - TRS with 6 members and the YSRCP with two members - are yet to open their cards on this crucial election which is seen as a test of the opposition's unity.

    Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) are also backing Mamta's candidate and in such a situation Congress would have to back him as well to ensure the victory of a non-BJP candidate.

    The election for the post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson is happening after 26 years.

    Last time when the election for deputy chairperson took place, Congress candidate Najma Heptullah, now a BJP leader, was up against Opposition's Renuka Chowdhary, who is now with the Congress.

    The post is currently held by PJ Kurien, Congress MP from Kerala who was denied another term to the Upper House by his party.

    Read more about:

    rajya sahba congress bjp

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 14:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 27, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue