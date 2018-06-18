RS deputy poll: All woo, BJD, YSRCP and TRS

With three regional parties BJD, TRS and YSRCP holding the key to the election of Rajya Sabha's deputy chairman, both the ruling NDA and the opposition parties are trying to woo them.

The opposition's combined strength in the upper house including the erstwhile BJP-ally TDP has 117 votes. But the winning candidate will require 122 votes in the 245-member house.

The BJP, which is the single largest party in the Upper House has the support of 106 members, including that of 14 AIADMK members.

According to sources, TMC's leader Derek O'Brien is trying to build consensus to field a non-congress, but Congress-backed candidate from the opposition.

The names of TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and BJD leader Prasanna Acharya are doing the rounds for the post.

The BJD with 9 members in the upper house, however, has been maintaining equal distance from both the BJP and the Congress and is yet to decide which way to go.

Similarly, the other two parties - TRS with 6 members and the YSRCP with two members - are yet to open their cards on this crucial election which is seen as a test of the opposition's unity.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day