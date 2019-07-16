  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RS Chairman Venkaiah Naidu accepts SP leader Neeraj Shekhar's resignation

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, July 16: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said he has accepted the resignation of Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Neeraj Shekhar after being satisfied that the same was voluntary and genuine.

    Samajwadi Party MP Neeraj Shekhar
    Samajwadi Party MP Neeraj Shekhar

    When the House met for the day, Naidu mentioned that he had received a letter from Shekhar, son of former Prime Minister and socialist leader Chandra Shekhar, on July 15. "I made inquiries (with Shekhar) of the resignation being voluntary and genuine and having satisfied I have accepted the resignation with effect from July 15," he said.

    SP leader Neeraj Shekhar resigns as RS member, may join BJP

    A two-time Lok Sabha MP, Shekhar, 50, was first elected to the Lower House in a by-election in Ballia in 2007 after his father's death. He retained the seat in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections. Following his defeat in the 2014 parliamentary polls, the SP nominated him to the Rajya Sabha. Shekhar's term in the Upper House was to expire in November 2020. Naidu said he had accepted the resignation under Rule 213 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha.

    The Rule 213 states that if a member chooses to resign, he shall say so in writing in his hand and convey it to the Chairman and if the Chairman is convinced of the genuineness of the resignation she/he may accept it immediately.

    Naidu said when Shekhar met him, he asked if the resignation was voluntary and if he would like to rethink. Shekhar said he was resigning voluntarily and would not want to rethink, he added.

    More VENKAIAH NAIDU News

    Read more about:

    venkaiah naidu samajwadi party resignation

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue