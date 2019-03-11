  • search
    Rs 6,000 stipend, reformative measures for terrorists who want to return to mainstream

    Srinagar, Mar 11: A return policy for terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir is in the making. It includes jobs, reformative measures and a monthly stipend of Rs 6,000. The draft is under consideration and would need a final approval by J&K Governor, Satya Pal Malik.

    This is being put in place to encourage those who have joined the terror ranks to give up arms.

    The draft aims at giving such persons an opportunity to reform and also provides for livelihood. To encourage terrorists to join the mainstream, the policy also provides for a monthly stipend of Rs 6,000. This is however not applicable to those involved in heinous crimes.

    Also Read | Advise sons not join terror groups, top Army official advises mothers

    In 2010 a policy had been put in place to facilitate the return of former militants from J&K who had crossed over between January 1989 and December 2009 for training, but later returned due to a change of heart.

    In 2004, a rehabilitation policy was put in place for those terrorists who had a change of heart and wanted to pursue a normal life.

