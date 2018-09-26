Rs 30,000 Cr stolen from HAL, PM on a 'KILL India program', says Rahul

New Delhi, Sep 26: Taking a swipe at the BJP-led government over both rising unemployment issue and Anil Ambani's company's involvement in the Rafale fighter jet deal, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the Prime Minister is on a "KILL India program".

Rahul has sharpened his attack at the Centre after former France President Francois Hollande claimed that it was the Indian Government which insisted that Anil Ambani-led company Reliance Defence be made an offset partner in the Rafale deal.

"PM'S-KILL India Program," Gandhi tweeted, taking a dig at the government's flagship Skill India campaign.

"Rs 30,000 crore stolen from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and given to a man with no SKILLS in making aircraft. Meanwhile, millions of SKILLED youngsters face the highest unemployment rate in twenty years," he said on Twitter.

He attached a media report quoting a study that the rate of unemployment in India is the highest in the last 20 years.

Gandhi had said on Tuesday that more facts on the Rafale fighter deal will be out soon, while telling the youth there that they lost jobs as a related contract went to the Reliance Group rather than the state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) which has a unit here.