  • search

Rs 30,000 Cr stolen from HAL, PM on a 'KILL India program', says Rahul

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 26: Taking a swipe at the BJP-led government over both rising unemployment issue and Anil Ambani's company's involvement in the Rafale fighter jet deal, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the Prime Minister is on a "KILL India program".

    File photo of Rahul Gandhi
    File photo of Rahul Gandhi

    Rahul has sharpened his attack at the Centre after former France President Francois Hollande claimed that it was the Indian Government which insisted that Anil Ambani-led company Reliance Defence be made an offset partner in the Rafale deal.

    Also Read | Rahul Gandhi fires fresh salvo at Modi over Rafale deal

    "PM'S-KILL India Program," Gandhi tweeted, taking a dig at the government's flagship Skill India campaign.

    "Rs 30,000 crore stolen from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and given to a man with no SKILLS in making aircraft. Meanwhile, millions of SKILLED youngsters face the highest unemployment rate in twenty years," he said on Twitter.

    He attached a media report quoting a study that the rate of unemployment in India is the highest in the last 20 years.

    Also Read | I was not in power when Rafale deal was signed: French President Macron

    Gandhi had said on Tuesday that more facts on the Rafale fighter deal will be out soon, while telling the youth there that they lost jobs as a related contract went to the Reliance Group rather than the state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) which has a unit here.

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi rafale deal skill india

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue